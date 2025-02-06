Irv Gotti: 5 Things to Know About the Music Producer Who Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Irv Gotti has passed away on Wednesday, February 5, at the young age of 54. He has left his mark on the music industry and will surely be missed. Def Jam has posted a loving tribute for the producer on its social media. In part, it reads: “His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R (artists and repertoire) executive and in partnership with Murder. Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip hop and R&B. His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.” Learn more about Irv below.

Irv Gotti Discovered Some of the Biggest Artists

Irv was a talent scout in the 1990s and we have him to thank for discovering DMX and Jay-Z and bringing them to Def Jam. He then became an executive producer on DMX’s debut album, according to CBS News. He also had producer credits to his name for his participation on tracks such as Jay-Z’s “Can I Live” off of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt from 1996.

Irv Gotti’s Record Label Signed On Some Major Stars

Irv co-founded Murder Inc. in 1998, which is the record label that helped launch successful artists such as Ja Rule and Ashanti into Grammy-winning superstars. Irv won a Grammy himself for Best Contemporary R&B album for his production credits on Ashanti’s self-titled debut album.

Irv Gotti Sold Half of His Record Label

Irv got a multi-million dollar deal to sell 50% of his company, while continuing to maintain ownership, in 2022. He shared his reasoning behind the big sell with Billboard: “I’m a very spiritual person, and it’s God and my dad who passed away on November 1, looking out for their boy. It’s very surreal, but I would give every dollar of the $300 million to get my dad back. But he’s with me and I feel his presence.”

He felt invigorated to keep creating greatness by the sell and added: “I gave them my past. But I know I’m about to produce a great soundtrack for every movie that comes out. I’m about to break new artists (into the mainstream). I’m about to produce their music. So, I’m going to build another (legacy), and this time I own 100 percent.”

Irv Gotti Has Struggled with Diabetes for Many Years

In 2023, he candidly shared the obstacles he’s faced with having diabetes on the Drink Champs podcast. He stated: “My diabetes, my number’s been high. They said, ‘Dad, you can’t do Drink Champs.’ I said, ‘I ain’t going to drink or smoke.’ What it does is it starts deteriorating your body,” When the podcasters asked if his diabetes is “under control,” he responded “no.” The podcasters then asked if he’s been avoiding certain foods, and Irv replied: “I’m going to enjoy life.”

Irv Gotti Has Had Major Medical Issues in the Past

Irv struggled with diabetes for many years, and last year, he suffered a stroke and was walking with a cane, as reported by TMZ. One of Irv’s reps shared what’s going on with him, post-stroke survival: “Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago. He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”