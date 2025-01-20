Is the Inauguration Always on MLK Day? Find Out

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The presidential inauguration this year shared the same date as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Find out if that usually happens below!

Is the Presidential Inauguration Always on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

The presidential inauguration is not always on Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day. This year, the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Day, was a rare occurrence, and it is only the second time it happened in presidential history. The first time the two major days also overlapped was during then-President Bill Clinton‘s second inauguration in January, 1997. The next time that we’ll be able to see the two days overlap again will be in 2053.

What Businesses Are Closed for January 20, 2025?

MLK Day is a day to nationally celebrate the important life work of Martin Luther King Jr. The holiday, which always takes place on the third monday of January, calls for many businesses to be closed for observation. During Martin Luther King Jr. Day, retail and grocery stores, mail services, financial services, national parks and government agencies are closed, according to CNN. Some FedEx delivery services, fast food places and pharmacies will remain open despite the holiday.

Is Inauguration Day a Federal Holiday?

Although Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of 13 federal holidays that is observed, inauguration day is not a federal holiday. Only employees who work in Washington D.C. observe the day by having the day off.

How Did Martin Luther King Jr. Day Become a Federal Holiday?

Fifteen years after Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, the civil rights activist continued being celebrated through a federal holiday. Then-President Ronald Reagan officially signed off on the bill for MLK Day on November 2, 1983, which made it official. Three years later, the day was federally observed for the first time on January 20, 1986, according to USA TODAY.

What Took Place During the 2025 Presidential Inauguration?

On January 20, 2025, the second presidential inauguration of Trump took place in Washington D.C. Trump has served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 up until 2021. Trump will now serve as the 47th president from 2025 up until 2029. Melania Trump has been the First Lady for both of his terms. During Trump’s first term, Mike Pence served as Vice President. Now during Trump’s second term, JD Vance will be Vice President.