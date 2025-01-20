How Old Is J.D. Vance’s Wife? Usha Vance’s Age Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

J.D. Vance has all the support from his wife, Usha Vance. The spouses are now transitioning into their roles at the White House now that Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. J.D. is the Vice President, and Usha is the Second Lady. Since she was seen supporting her husband at the 2025 inauguration, many want to know more about Usha, from her career to her age and more.

One of Usha’s most memorable moments so far was defending J.D.’s controversial 2021 Fox News comment about “childless cat ladies,” which resurfaced during the 2024 election.

“I took a moment to look and actually see what he had said and try to understand what the context was,” Usha said during a Fox News interview in 2024. “Because what he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country. And sometimes our policies are designed in a way that makes it even harder.”

Per NPR, the following is J.D.’s full comment from his 2021 interview: “We’re effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made. And so, they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too. And it’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez]. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it? I just wanted to ask that question and propose that maybe if we want a healthy ruling class in this country, we should invest more, we should vote more. We should support more people who actually have kids, because those are the people who ultimately have a more direct stake in the future of this country.”

Learn more about Usha below.

Who Is. J.D. Vance Married to?

J.D. has been married to his wife, Usha Bala Chilukuri Vance, since 2014. They met in college at Yale Law School. Usha practices Hinduism, and J.D. practices Christianity. Their nuptials were performed during an interfaith wedding ceremony. In addition to her White House role, Usha is also a lawyer.

How Old Is Usha Vance?

Usha is currently 39 years old. She was born on January 6, 1986.

How Old Is J.D. Vance?

J.D. Vance is currently 40 years old. He was born on August 2, 1984.

Do J.D. & Usha Vance Have Children?

Yes, J.D. and Usha share three children together.