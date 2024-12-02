Hunter Biden’s Kids: All About His 5 Children

President Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden, has faced numerous challenges, including attacks from his father’s political opponents over his struggles with addiction and business dealings. Despite this, Hunter remains a devoted father to his children. He was married to his first wife, Kathleen Buhle, from 1993 to 2017, and they have three daughters together. In 2019, he married Melissa Cohen, with whom he has a son. Hunter also has a fourth daughter from a brief relationship, which led to a paternity case.

Naomi King Biden Neal

Hunter and Kathleen married in 1993, and their eldest daughter, Naomi, was born that same year. Naomi was named after Hunter’s sister, who tragically died in a car accident with his mother, Neilia, in 1972. Hunter and his older brother, Beau, were also in the crash but survived. While Naomi’s grandfather, President Biden, faced off against Donald Trump in the 2020 election—marking years of political rivalry—Naomi shares a close bond with Trump’s younger daughter, Tiffany, who is also 31.

In addition to attending the University of Pennsylvania, Naomi earned a law degree from Columbia Law School. She also lived in the White House after completing her studies and celebrated her wedding to Peter Neal there in November 2022.

Despite Hunter’s personal and public struggles, Naomi came to her dad’s defense in September 2020, posting a thread on X that offered insight into his personal life. She described him as a “man filled with love, integrity, and human struggles” and detailed how her father worked tirelessly to get into law school and provide for his family.

“The pain he has endured would be enough to make a lesser man give up on life altogether,” she wrote. “But despite the best efforts of a cruel few to destroy a private man, he is sober, happy, and as at peace as ever today because as long his family needs him, he has not lost his purpose.”

On Nov. 5, Naomi announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband via Instagram Stories on Election Day. In a mirror selfie, she proudly showed off her growing baby bump, adorned with a voting sticker. “(we) voted,” she wrote above the photo.

Finnegan Biden

Hunter and Kathleen welcomed their second daughter, Finnegan, in 2000. Like her older sister, Finnegan attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she studied history with a focus on American Studies, according to Insider. As a student, she was outspoken and worked to influence her school’s policies positively. She campaigned for UPenn to extend its pass/fail deadline in April 2020, as reported by 34th St. Additionally, Finnegan worked to change her high school’s uniform policy, organizing a campaign where female students wore t-shirts saying, “I’m not the distraction.” “That was the first time I actually saw sincere impact [from] something I did because we got rid of the dress code and had a forum at our school about it,” she said.

Although Finnegan is part of a high-profile family and occasionally appears with her grandfather, she has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Maisy Biden

Hunter and Kathleen welcomed their youngest and last daughter, Maisy, in 2001. Like her two older sisters, Maisy also studied at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2023.

While it’s unclear what Maisy studied at UPenn, she is an artist and frequently shares her work on social media, posting photos of her art on Instagram. Maisy is also highly active on TikTok, where she has gained over 149,000 followers. In April 2023, President Biden visited her on campus during an art show, with Hunter and other family members also attending the event, according to BS News.

Maisy is a close friend of former President Barack Obama‘s daughter, Sasha.

Navy Joan Roberts

After splitting from Kathleen and before marrying Melissa, Hunter fathered another daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, with Lunden Roberts. When Navy was born, there were disputes over whether Hunter was the father. A DNA test confirmed his paternity, and he was subsequently ordered to pay child support to Lunden, according to Page Six.

Despite the settlement, Lunden has claimed that Hunter is estranged from his youngest daughter. She filed paperwork to change Navy’s last name to Biden, hoping she could “benefit from carrying the Biden family name,” according to The New York Post.

Although Hunter had been ordered to pay child support and his paternity of Navy was legally confirmed, he was ordered to report to an Arkansas court on May 1, 2023, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE. Both Hunter and Lunden were required to be present. The order stemmed from a “motion for contempt” filed by Lunden, accusing Hunter of disregarding previous court orders related to the paternity ruling. The filing also requested authorities to “incarcerate” or “sanction” Hunter if he continued to allegedly fail to comply with the agreement. This was the second contempt motion Lunden had filed against him.

A source familiar with the situation reminded PEOPLE in 2023 that the issues between Hunter and Lunden are a family matter, with a child involved.

“Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working it out in private, versus the spotlight,” the insider told the outlet. “At the center is a 4-year-old girl and everyone wants what is best for her, including all of her grandparents.”

Beau Biden

Shortly after marrying Melissa in 2019, Hunter and the activist welcomed their son, Beau, on March 28, 2020. Named after Hunter’s late brother, who passed away from cancer in 2015, Beau is the youngest of Hunter’s children and his only son. He has been seen spending time with his grandparents at family gatherings and has even been photographed in matching outfits with his grandfather.