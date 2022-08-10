Joe Biden’s Grandson Beau, 2, Twins With Him In Blue Jacket As He Mimics POTUS & Waves To Crowd

The Biden family was jet-setting on August 10, for a week-long family vacation on Kiawah Island in South Carolina — and President Biden, 79, and his two-year-old grandson Beau Biden Jr. had the grandson and granddad twin look down! They both looked like rock stars and wore matching navy blue suits while boarding Air Force One together.

Baby Beau mimicked his presidential grandfather and waved at the military service people, greeting them aboard the aircraft. The famous grandson of President Biden wore a navy blue suit with an American flag pin on his lapel and paired the outfit with the cutest little Velcro-strap sneakers. Beau also had his long blonde hair down flowing in the wind on the tarmac.

Along with Jill Biden, 71, the president was traveling with his son Hunter Biden, 52, and his wife Melissa Cohen. Both Hunter and Melissa are Baby Beau’s famous parents. Their son was also named after Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden, who passed away from brain cancer on May 30, 2015.

The trip comes just days after President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 this past weekend. He unfortunately contracted COVID-19 and tested positive on July 30. He was cleared by his doctor to travel to South Carolina along with his family, The Daily Mail reported. The outlet also reported that the president is still suffering from a “post-COVID cough.”

President Biden and his family have visited the island of Kiawah before, as it is one of their favorite vacation spots. However, this trip is a historical one, as it is the president’s first time there since he took office in 2020. The Biden family will be on vacation for a week to enjoy some much-needed family time together before the summer comes to a close.

Jill stunned as she boarded the aircraft wearing a bright-pink floral dress by Oscar de la Renta. The First Lady also accessorized the look with some adorable nude pumps. Jill and her husband looked like the ultimate power couple, as they also wore matching aviator sunglasses on the plane’s stairs. We hope the Biden’s get some rest and relaxation on their trip! Bon voyage!