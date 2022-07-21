President Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Is Experiencing ‘Very Mild Symptoms’

This morning, President [Joe] Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a July 21 statement, per CNN. She said that President Biden, 79, is “fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Shortly after the news broke, President Biden tweeted, “Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

President Biden was scheduled to make a trip to Pennsylvania to discuss his efforts to curb crime before attending a fundraiser in Philadelphia. “Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work,” Jean-Pierre said. “Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

The positive COVID-19 diagnosis comes a day after Joe gave a speech about the threat of global warming. While speaking about the oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, Biden said that the emissions from the plants are “why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.” While some conservative critics jumped on this as Biden disclosing he has cancer, Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler immediately pointed out that before Biden became president, he’d had non-melanoma skin cancers removed.

“It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in Biden’s medical report, released in November 2021. “He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins.”