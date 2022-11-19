Hugh Grant’s Wife: Who Is Anna Elisabet Eberstein?

Hugh Grant is an award-winning actor who stars in iconic romcoms from Notting Hill, Love Actually, Bridget Jones Diary, and more.

He is married to Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

Hugh previously dated British actress Elizabeth Hurley in the late 1980s and 1990s.

The hit movie Love Actually celebrated its 19th anniversary on Nov. 6, 2022.

Hugh Grant, 62, is notably one of the most beloved actors when it comes to romantic comedy films. After all, he starred in some of the best cult classics of all time including Notting Hill (alongside Julia Roberts), Bridget Jones’s Diary, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and many more. But when the English actor is not busy working on the set of movies, he is spending time with his wife. Below is everything to know about her, their marriage, and their family.

Who Is Anna Elisabet Eberstein?

Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 42, is more than just Hugh’s lovely wife, but she is also a businesswoman. In fact, Anna founded a Scandinavian shoe and sock company which is pretty successful. The stylish beauty founded the company with her cousin in 2014, per Marie Claire. The company’s goal is to “bring a more edgy style to the traditional Swedish slipper sock,” according to the Ace Slippers website.

Hugh’s leading lady is impressive to say the least, as she earned her master’s degree from Uppsala University in Sweden. She later went on to work as a “promotions producer” and in marketing for the sports media giant ESPN. Anna does not have any social media accounts, as she and her man keep their life extremely private.

How Long Have Hugh & Anna Been Married?

The 62-year-old star and Anna officially got married over four years ago in 2018. Although they did not wed until 2018, their relationship began years prior to that, per Marie Claire. Hugh and Anna’s romance dates back to at least 2012, because that is when they welcomed their first child together. The news of their relationship did not become public until around 2014, because Hugh was added to their son’s birth certificate the year prior. Soon after, the couple called it quits, but eventually got back together in 2015.

Even though Hugh and the brunette beauty keep their love life out of the spotlight, he has spoken about his wife a few times. During a 2019 red carpet interview with Extra TV the Hollywood hunk shared that Anna cried during their honeymoon. “We had a brief honeymoon, my wife cried throughout it,” Hugh said to host Mario Lopez. “We were in the South France, it was lovely, we went to the Grand Prix in Monaco, we like cars.”

Do Anna & Hugh Have Kids Together?

Anna and Hugh have welcomed multiple kids together, including son John Mungo Grant, 10, a daughter whose name is unknown, 7, and a third child whose name is also unknown, 4. This brings the total kids that Hugh has up to five, as he welcomed two other children with Tinglan Hong. The star is the proud dad to Tabitha Grant, 11, and her brother Felix Chang Hong Grant, 9.