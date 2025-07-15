How to Watch the Emmys 2025: Can You Stream the Awards Show?

Image Credit: Apple TV+

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost upon us, and Hollywood is gearing up to celebrate television’s finest achievements. The 2025 awards ceremony will take place in September, and fans who will be watching from home are excited to see who will take home an award. From breakout stars like Cooper Koch from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story to Owen Cooper from Adolescence, this year’s event has a strong lineup of nominees who delivered strong performances.

When Are the 2025 Emmy Awards?

The 2025 Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Where to Watch the 2025 Emmys

The 2025 Emmy Awards will air live on the CBS Network for all cable users.

Can I Stream the 2025 Emmy Awards?

Yes, in case you don’t have cable, there’s still a way to stream the 2025 Emmy Awards. You can watch the awards show live and on demand on Paramount+.

2025 Emmys Nominees

The main star shows of the 2025 Emmys are Apple TV+’s The Studio and Severance, each of which received more than 20 nominations, including in the Outstanding Drama and Comedy Series categories. The other nominees are The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Severance, Slow Horses, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio and What We Do in the Shadows.

Severance is obviously the favorite at this year’s Emmys. Directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott and Britt Lower, the show is up for 27 Emmy nominations, including the categories for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor and Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor, Outstanding Director and more.

Emmys Snubs of 2025

Among the most surprising Emmys snubs were Selena Gomez and her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin and Meryl Streep and Melissa McCarthy.