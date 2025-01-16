How to Watch the 2025 BAFTAs: Can You Stream the Show?

The British Academy Film Awards, or “British Oscars,” is gearing up for its 2025 ceremony in London. This year’s lineup of illustrious nominations was released on Wednesday, January 15, and among them are Conclave, with a whopping 12 nominations, and Emilia Perez with 11. “It’s been a super strong year for films, said BAFTA Film Committee Chair Anna Higgs of the nominees, according to Deadline. “There’s a particularly strong range of films. You’ve got your dramas that are traditionally seen as awards movies, but we’ve got thrillers, musicals, biopics, horror, and comedy all in just the top 10 most nominated movies.”

She addressed outstanding British film category nominees in particular, as well. “You go from the magical realism of an auteur like Andrea Arnold [Bird] all the way through to madcap mayhem with Wallace and Gromit,” she said. “And that shows you how healthy and exciting and innovative the filmmaking world is right now.”

So who will the winners ultimately be? Find out how to watch the 2025 BAFTAs, including streaming options, below.

When are the 2025 BAFTAs?

The 2025 BAFTAs are scheduled to take place in London at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 16, 2025. It’s previously been held at Royal Albert Hall and Odeon Leicester cinema. They’ll be hosted this year by Scottish actor David Tennant of Doctor Who, who hosted last year as well.

How to Watch the 2025 BAFTAS

You’ll need to have access to BBC One in the UK to watch the ceremony broadcast live on February 16, starting at 7 p.m. Red carpet arrivals and interviews, which sometimes include distinguished guests from the royal family like Prince William, will stream on the official BAFTAs YouTube channel. You can catch the show after the fact on BBC’s iPlayer if you happen to miss out on the live broadcast.

According to Variety, if you’re in the states, you can watch it on streaming platform Britbox at 11 a.m PT/2 p.m. ET.

Can I Stream the 2025 BAFTAs for Free?

You’ll need a subscription to Britbox to stream the 2025 BAFTAs live. A current subscription is $8.99/month or $67.49/year.