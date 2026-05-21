How to Watch ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Without Cable

Image Credit: Scott Kowalchyk /CBS

After more than a decade behind CBS’s late-night desk, Stephen Colbert is officially saying goodbye to The Late Show. CBS said the decision to end the series was “purely a financial decision,” pointing to the changing economics of late-night television, though the cancellation sparked widespread debate after Colbert publicly criticized Paramount and Donald Trump in the months leading up to the announcement. The show’s final episode airs May 21, 2026.

CBS has already confirmed that Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed will take over the 11:35 p.m. time slot beginning May 22, marking the end of The Late Show franchise altogether. Allen has said his version of late night will avoid politics entirely and instead focus on comedy and stand-up discussions. As viewers prepare for Colbert’s final episodes and celebrity-filled farewell week, here’s how to watch and stream The Late Show With Stephen Colbert without cable.

What Network Is ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ On?

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS. Colbert took over the iconic late-night franchise in 2015 following David Letterman’s retirement, and the show has remained a staple of CBS’s nighttime lineup ever since.

How Can You Watch Stephen Colbert Without Cable?

Fans without cable can still watch The Late Show through live TV streaming platforms that carry CBS, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Episodes are also available on Paramount+, where viewers can stream recent broadcasts online.

Can You Stream Stephen Colbert’s Final Show Live Without Cable?

Yes. Colbert’s final episode airs live on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on May 21, 2026. Viewers can stream the finale live through Paramount+ Premium or any live TV streaming service that includes CBS in its channel lineup.

Will ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Still Stream After It Ends?

Yes. Episodes and clips from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert are expected to remain available on Paramount+ and CBS digital platforms after the series ends. Segments from the show will also continue to live on through The Late Show’s official YouTube channel, even after Allen’s Comics Unleashed replaces the program in CBS’s late-night lineup.