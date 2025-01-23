Is ‘Conclave’ Streaming? Where to Watch the Movie

Edward Berger‘s Conclave has courted controversy over its portrayal of Catholics. But that didn’t stop it from racking up a whopping eight Oscar nominations, which were announced Thursday, January 23, 2025. Only Emilia Perez (13), Wicked (10), and The Brutalist (10) earned more. The religious thriller scored nominations for best picture, best actor (Ralph Fiennes,) best supporting actress (Isabella Rossellini,) costume design, film editing (Nick Emerson,) production design, best original score (Volker Bertelmann,) and best adapted screenplay (Peter Straughan.) The Oscars 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, and the ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu.

Below, find out how to catch up on Conclave ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony.

‘Conclave’ Cast

Fiennes stars as Cardinal Lawrence, alongside Stanley Tucci as Cardinal Bellini, Sergio Castellitto as Cardinal Tedesco, Carlos Diehz as Cardinal Benitez, Lucian Msamati as Cardinal Adeyemi, and John Lithgow as Cardinal Tremblay. Rossellini balances out a heavily male cast as Sister Agnes.

What is ‘Conclave’ About?

Conclave is an adaptation of Robert Harris‘ bestselling novel of the same name. Set in Vatican City, the intense plot centers on the secretive, behind-closed-doors process by which the College of Cardinals deliberates in the Sistine Chapel to choose a new Pope after the former passes.

“Conclave unfolds over a tension-riddled 72 hours, depicting a gripping confrontation between tradition, politics, and faith,” reads the official logline, per Deadline. “Featuring brilliant supporting performances — most notably from Isabella Rossellini as the silent yet formidable Sister Agnes — it focuses on the all-too-human aspects of a hallowed procedure, one that speculates on the role of religion in a rapidly changing world.”

Fiennes explained in an October 2024 interview what he felt the film was asking. “I think the film asks the question: Who is the person that is best? Who is the right person to take this extraordinary position of spiritual leadership? And what we want them to be spiritually, to have a great spiritual foundation as a person,” he told TODAY at the time. “In the course of the film, I think we understand that person gets there.”

Is ‘Conclave’ Streaming Anywhere?

If you’re hoping to stream the movie from the comfort of your own home, you’re in luck. Conclave is currently streaming on Peacock. You can also purchase or rent the film on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, or Google Play Movies. If you’d like to catch it on the big screen, it will be returning to theaters ahead of the Oscars. Check your local listings for showtimes.