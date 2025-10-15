How to Watch the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Streaming Options

Image Credit: FilmMagic

The angels are ready to bless the runway at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! Models will strut down the catwalk to represent the brand as it returns for its iconic event, which always starts with a pink carpet followed by the show. While fashion fans gear up to watch their favorite stars hit the runway, find out how to watch the VS Fashion Show, what time it starts, who’s walking in it and more below.

When Is the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

This year’s catwalk takes place on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

What Time Does the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Start?

The fashion show begins at 7:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

How to Watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on TV

The fashion show will not be shown on a cable channel, but viewers can livestream it on social media and on one streaming service: Prime Video.

How to Livestream the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret will air the show live across all of its social media channels, including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Others can watch the show on Prime Video or via Amazon Live.

Who Is in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show This Year?

Quite a few angels are walking the runway this year, including gymnast Suni Lee, actress Barbie Ferreira and model Barbara Palvin, who’s returning to the VS runway.

During an interview with Us Weekly ahead of the show, Barbie, 28, said she was “truly gagged” when she saw her fashion show look for the first time.

“You don’t know what you’re gonna wear,” the Euphoria alum explained. “And I was like, ‘Are they gonna put me in underwear?’ They did. … I kind of feel like I have entered a different dimension, and then I will kind of go back to the regular dimension after the show. But if not, then that’s super sick. If this is the real dimension.”

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, Barbara revealed that she’s walking the catwalk with a broken foot. Nevertheless, she still intends to wear heels for the big moment.

“Very stressful, but I got my wings, so if anything, I’ll just fly away,” she joked, before adding, “I don’t know if I can control the vein popping out of my forehead.”