How Much Did ‘Wicked’ Cost to Make? Break Down of the Movie’s Budget

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Wicked is finally making its way to the big screen, more than 10 years after it was first announced.

The movie, centered around Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), is based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, which serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Erivo has previously teased that the films will be even more spectacular than the musical itself. “I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 SAG Awards—the same year it was revealed that Universal’s adaptation would be split into two movies rather than one.

“I think we’re going to enjoy the magic of it. We’re going to try and put our own spin on what we know already and show you a story about two women [who] are sisters,” she added.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie’s production budget and when the second part will follow this year’s release.

How Much Did Wicked Cost to Make?

The film reportedly had a $150 million budget, according to Variety, with the second half of the two-part movie—costing an additional $150 million—set to arrive in 2025.

How Much Did Ariana Grande Get Paid for Wicked?

According to Showbiz Galore, the pop star and Grammy winner has reportedly received $15 million for her paycheck, while her co-star Erivo, also a Grammy winner, is believed to have received around $1 million.

What Songs Are Featured on the Wicked Movie Soundtrack?

The following songs are featured in the movie, many of which have been extended from their versions in the hit stage musical. All tracks are written by Stephen Schwartz.

No One Mourns the Wicked – performed by Ariana Grande (featuring Andy Nyman, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D. Clarke, and Jenna Boyd)

– performed by Ariana Grande (featuring Andy Nyman, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D. Clarke, and Jenna Boyd) Dear Old Shiz – performed by Shiz University Choir (featuring Ariana Grande)

– performed by Shiz University Choir (featuring Ariana Grande) The Wizard and I – performed by Cynthia Erivo (featuring Michelle Yeoh)

– performed by Cynthia Erivo (featuring Michelle Yeoh) What Is This Feeling? – performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

– performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Something Bad – performed by Peter Dinklage (featuring Cynthia Erivo)

– performed by Peter Dinklage (featuring Cynthia Erivo) Dancing Through Life – performed by Jonathan Bailey (featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Cynthia Erivo)

– performed by Jonathan Bailey (featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Cynthia Erivo) Popular – performed by Ariana Grande

– performed by Ariana Grande I’m Not That Girl – performed by Cynthia Erivo

– performed by Cynthia Erivo One Short Day – performed by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, and Idina Menzel (featuring Michael McCorry Rose)

– performed by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, and Idina Menzel (featuring Michael McCorry Rose) A Sentimental Man – performed by Jeff Goldblum

– performed by Jeff Goldblum Defying Gravity – performed by Cynthia Erivo (featuring Ariana Grande)

When Is Wicked Part 2 Coming Out?