How Much Is TikTok Worth? See the App’s Current Revenue

TikTok started out as a simple short-form video hosting service that quickly exploded to be one of the world’s most popular social media apps. Users get their news, celebrity gossip and friendly connections through the service, and many have become influencers on the platform. Since certain content creators can make a lot of money off of just one successful video, many are curious how much TikTok is even worth — especially after the United States government temporarily banned the platform.

Below, we’re diving into TikTok’s revenue and more details on who owns the platform.

How Much Does TikTok Pay for a Video?

Before anyone can earn an income from TikTok, they must be part of its Creator Fund program. In order to be eligible, a content creator must meet the criteria, which includes having a minimum of 10,000 followers and garnering 100,000 views over a 30-day period. Upon getting accepted into the Creator Fund, a TikTok user can make between $.02 to $.04 per 1,000 views on a video, according to several outlets.

For a video with 1 million views, a person can earn anywhere between $20 and $40. However, other factors may apply to how much a creator earns, such as engagement rate and a user’s location.

What Is TikTok Worth Now?

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimated that TikTok is currently worth “well north of $100 billion” with its algorithm, according to the Associated Press. Ives added that the app could be worth $200 billion in a “best case scenario.”

“Without the algorithm, it’s $40 billion to $50 billion,” Ives added. U.S. government officials have warned that TikTok’s algorithm is susceptible to manipulation by China.

Who Bought TikTok?

At the time of publication, no one has purchased TikTok from its original owner, ByteDance, which is based in Beijing, China. After the app briefly shut down for American users in early 2025, many speculated if Elon Musk would buy TikTok. After all, he formerly bought Twitter and renamed it X.

Nevertheless, Musk has not purchased TikTok and pointed out that he doesn’t plan to. In early 2025, the Tesla boss said he did “not put in a bid for TikTok” and didn’t “have any plans for what I would do if I had TikTok.”

“I’m not chomping at the bit to acquire TikTok, I do not acquire companies in general, it’s quite rare,” he added.

Why Was TikTok Banned?

In 2024, the U.S. government approved to ban TikTok because of potential security threats from China. Former President Joe Biden signed the ban into legislation, which took effect after he left office in January 2025. Shortly after the platform went down for American users, the app was restored, and the company thanked Donald Trump for working with ByteDance.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” TikTok announced in a statement. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

Previously, Trump signed an executive order in 2020 that would ban TikTok in the U.S., which the platform said it was “shocked” about at the time, per NPR. TikTok also claimed that the former Trump administration “paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”