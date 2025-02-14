Who Bought TikTok? How It Came Back to App Stores

Image Credit: Getty Images

The future of TikTok remains uncertain, but with the app still active—and now back on the App Store—following its January 19 ban deadline, it seems to be doing better than expected.

The company had been under pressure to secure a buyer before the January 19 deadline to comply with a law signed by Joe Biden in April 2024. However, this deadline was postponed after an executive order from President Donald Trump on January 20.

How Long Does Trump’s Extension on the TikTok Ban Last?

President Trump’s executive order on January 20 granted a 75-day extension, set to end on April 5. However, on Thursday, Trump suggested that the period might be extended further.

“I have 90 days from about two weeks ago, and I’m sure it can be extended, but let’s see,” he said, seemingly misstating the timeline in his executive order. “We have a lot of people interested in TikTok.”

Has TikTok Been Bought by a New Company?

TikTok has yet to be purchased by another company.

Since President Trump’s extension, several prospects have emerged. According to NPR last month, Oracle, Microsoft, and other American investors are preparing a bid to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations, with guidance from top White House officials. Additionally, in early February, President Trump mentioned that with the creation of the sovereign wealth fund, he was “going to be doing something perhaps with TikTok,” further hinting at the possibility of the U.S. government playing a role in the sale of the social media app.

Who Owns TikTok?

As of February 2025, TikTok is still owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based tech company.

How Is TikTok Back in App Stores?

TikTok is available for download once again from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, marking the first time since the platform went dark on January 18.

On Thursday, Apple and Google received a letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi informing the companies that the Trump administration would not prosecute them for supporting TikTok, according to sources reported by NPR. However, under the law that would ban the app, companies doing business with TikTok would face fines of $5,000 per U.S. user who can still access the app. The app claims around 170 million U.S. users, so the penalties could add up to hundreds of billions of dollars.