How Did TikTok Come Back? What We Know After the Ban

TikTok came back just hours after it went down amid the United States’ governmental ban. Users and influencers initially took to social media to express their frustration over the shutdown. “RIP TikTok” memes flooded the internet quickly shortly after the app went dark at around 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. January 18, 2025. The ban was set to take effect the next day. So, how did TikTok come back?

Many are speculating that the reason for TikTok’s restoration could be that another company bought the app or that Donald Trump was involved.

Shortly after TikTok users’ apps went down, the platform released a statement to Americans, which read, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned! In the meantime, you can still log in to download your data.”

Below is everything we know about how TikTok is suddenly back.

Why Was TikTok Banned?

TikTok was banned by the U.S. government due to security concerns. Lawmakers raised concerns that China’s government could have accessed and stolen Americans’ data through the app from its owner, a company named ByteDance that is headquartered in Beijing.

Is TikTok Back?

Yes. At the time of publication, TikTok suddenly reappeared for users and influencers. Their feeds appeared normal again, and everyone is currently able to post new videos to their accounts.

How Did TikTok Come Back?

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK: In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025

TikTok released a statement after it resumed service for users in the U.S. The platform noted that there was an “agreement” with providers to restore the app for Americans, and it thanked Trump for his involvement.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the statement read via X. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.

Did Someone Buy TikTok?

It’s unclear if another company bought TikTok from ByteDance.