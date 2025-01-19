How Long Will TikTok Be Banned? Extension Updates

Image Credit: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok went down for all American influencers and users hours before the January 19, 2025, ban went into effect. Once people in the U.S. opened their apps to find that they couldn’t post videos anymore, social media blew up with memes and playful “RIP” jokes. The fan-favorite social media platform became one of the most popular around the world, but TikTok was also where many influencers got their start. So, how long could TikTok be banned in the U.S.?

Below is everything we know about the TikTok ban and how long it could last.

Why Was TikTok Banned in the U.S.?

TikTok is now banned in the U.S. because lawmakers in America raised concerns about the app’s security. The government was worried that the Chinese government could access and steal American users’ data on the social media app, and also use it to spread misinformation.

TikTok is owned by a company named ByteDance, which is headquartered in Beijing, China. Congress gave them time to sell the app to a U.S. government-approved company; otherwise the app would be banned in America. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law in mid-2024, and the Supreme Court upheld the legislation shortly before the ban went into effect in January 2025.

Can I Still Use My TikTok Account?

Technically, American TikTok users can still use their accounts, but they can’t post new content, reload their friends’ posts or buy anything in the app’s shop. Each users’ profile and their videos have not been deleted, though. While trying to open the app on January 18, everyone in America was greeted with the following message: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned! In the meantime, you can still log in to download your data.”

How Long Is the TikTok Ban?

Donald Trump expressed an interest in providing an extension to the legal ban. When asked about it, he told reporters that a 90-day extension would “certainly [be] an option” to consider.

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate,” Trump said, per NBC News. “We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation.”

The Republican added that if he does “decide” to do this, then he will “probably announce it on Monday,” referring to his inauguration.