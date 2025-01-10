Why Is TikTok Getting Banned in 2025? The Reason

Image Credit: Getty Images

TikTok quickly became one of the United States’ — and the world’s — most popular social media and entertainment apps. At one point, its popularity surpassed Google. The app is a short-form video creation service, and it allows users to get updates from news, TikTok creators and more. However, American TikTok users are facing a possible ban soon. So, why is TikTok getting banned in the United States., and is it actually happening?

Below, learn why TikTok might be banned and what this means for users.

TikTok announces it will shut down in the US on January 19th unless the Supreme Court strikes down or delays law requiring it to be sold. pic.twitter.com/a3JWs6ZTRa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2025

Is TikTok Actually Getting Banned in 2025?

The TikTok app could disappear from app stores on smartphones on January 19, 2025. The only way this won’t happen is if the Supreme Court blocks the federal law from enforcing its ban. However, as of January 10, 2025, it appears the Supreme Court is not blocking the law. So, the ban on TikTok can proceed.

Why Is TikTok Being Banned in the U.S.?

TikTok is facing a ban in the U.S. due to security concerns. American lawmakers are worried that China’s government could obtain access to users’ data through the app and use it to spread misinformation. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. The company’s ties with China led Congress to pass legislation on banning TikTok unless it was sold to a U.S. government-approved owner. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law in April 2024 and gave ByteDance until January 19, 2025, to halt its ownership over TikTok.

TikTok argued that the U.S. ban on the app violates the first amendment, but federal judges rejected the dispute. Since the legislation carried, the ban on TikTok has not been halted. However, president-elect Donald Trump has expressed an interest in negotiating with the Supreme Court to keep TikTok in America.

Can TikTok Users Still Have an Account?

Yes, TikTok users in the U.S. who have the app downloaded on their phones can keep their accounts. However, they cannot download it again from an App Store.

Furthermore, the ban could impede on TikTok’s ability to send users updates on bug fixes and security repairs, which could gradually damage the app’s quality and make it unusable, according to the Associated Press.

A few ways to work around the ban is if a user has a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN could help hide one’s location.