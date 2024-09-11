How Long Is the Presidential Debate Tonight?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The United States is preparing to hear presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate at the National Convential Center in Philadelphia for a total of 90 minutes. This comes after the current Vice President called out the former 45th President to set a debate date after the date had not been settled which led her to share at a previous rally in Georgia State where expressed, “Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, ‘If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.’”

It has not been announced that a second discourse is going on, but there is a vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance set for October. Once the November elections take place, the winner will assume the Oval Office after Joe Biden, who dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, leaves the White House in 2025.

How Long Is the Debate?

The debate between Harris and Trump will last 90 minutes, covering topics such as immigration, abortion, the economy, crime, and more. The runtime includes commercial breaks. No audience will be present, there will be no opening statements, and microphones will be muted when it is not the politician’s turn to speak.

Where to Watch the Debate Live

The debate, moderated by ABC journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis, will be available to watch on Hulu, ABC News Live, and Disney+. The event can also be viewed live on ABC News for cable users.

What Time Is the Debate?

The event will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and conclude at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Who Are the Debate Moderators?

Moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis are ABC News anchors. Linsey is currently the host of World News Tonight on the network, while David works as the co-anchor of the show.

Presidential Debate Highlights

As the debate unfolds, some of the biggest highlights include topics covering abortion, immigration, the American economy, foreign affairs and other differentiating policies. At several points throughout their debate, Harris and Trump took jabs at one another’s actions and opinions.

One of the most vital topics was the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. After being asked if he regretted his actions at the event, Trump said he “had nothing to do” with the violence that took place. In response, Harris pointed out that she was at the Capitol that day as the vice president-elect at the time.