How to Stream the ABC News Harris vs. Trump Debate Live

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are set to debate on Tuesday, September 10, and viewers are looking for ways to watch and stream the event live. The candidates will be debating from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This is the first time that both of them will face each other on a live platform amid the 2024 race to the White House. Both candidates’ microphones will be muted when they complete their allotted time per question.

ABC TV personalities David Muir and Linsey Davis are moderating the event. Each candidate will have two minutes to answer each question in addition to their rebuttals. Neither Trump nor Harris is permitted an opening statement, but they each will be given two minutes in closing statements.

This presidential debate has been described as an unprecedented event. In July, President Joe Biden stepped down from running for possible re-election, and he endorsed the vice president immediately afterward.

Before the debate kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, here are options to stream the presidential debate.

Where Is the Debate Streaming?

Hulu is live streaming the debate when it starts at 9 p.m. ET on September 10. Other viewers can also stream the debate on ABC News Live and Disney+.

How to Watch the Debate Live on Cable

Cable users can watch the debate on the ABC News channel. Other networks are also hosting their own coverage with regards to the highly anticipated event, including CNN, C-SPAN, CBS News and Fox News.

How Long Is the Presidential Debate?

The runtime of the debate is 90 minutes, including commercial breaks. Therefore, it will air from 9 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET.

Presidential Debate Rules

According to ABC, the rules of the debate include the following: