Who Are the Debate Moderators? Meet David Muir and Linsey Davis

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the 2024 presidential debate making headlines, many are curious about who is behind the questions prompting Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to go head-to-head on topics like immigration, crime, abortion, and the economy.

ABC has selected two journalists to serve as moderators for the event, ensuring that each presidential candidate has two minutes to speak. Here’s a closer look at them:

Who Are the Debate Moderators?

David Muir and Linsey Davis are the journalists moderating the debate, guiding the 59-year-old Harris and 78-year-old Trump as they respond to questions on issues that concern the nation.

Who Is David Muir?

Muir, 50, is a New York-based journalist and the anchor of ABC World News Tonight and the ABC News magazine 20/20. Outside of his career, he does not have children, except for his dog, and does not appear to be in a relationship.

The television host is from Syracuse, New York, and has worked with ABC since 2003. While reflecting on his long-term career with the news network, Muir took to Instagram one week before the presidential debate to look back on his work.

“Ten years ago today I started anchoring World News Tonight,” he captioned a throwback photo, featuring himself as a child alongside his father, Ronald Muir. “I’m so grateful to this team and to the viewers. I’ve been at this for a bit — my Dad and me, 1987 – our on-air chemistry was off the charts.”

Muir has interviewed multiple politicians in the past, including Donald in 2017. At the time, it was the Republican candidate’s first interview of his presidency.

Who Is Linsey Davis?

Davis, 46, is a journalist at ABC News and the co-host of World News Tonight in addition to ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis. Outside of her professional life, she is married to Paul Roberts, with whom she shares a son, Ayden, born in 2014.

During her time working with ABC News, Davis has interviewed a variety of public figures. Among the most notable politicians she’s spoken with include U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. As for the entertainment industry, Davis interviewed The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran amid her season on the reality TV show.