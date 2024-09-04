Jenn Tran’s Journey as ‘The Bachelorette’ Ends in Heartbreaking Finale

Image Credit: ABC

Jenn Tran ended her journey by proposing to Devin Strader — who then ended their relationship.

On the season finale of The Bachelorette, Tran made franchise history — not just for being the first-ever Asian lead, but for the unexpected twists that unfolded.

It appeared to be a happily-ever-after moment as Jenn, 26, told Jesse Palmer of her plans to propose to Devin, 28. “I’m not gonna let Devin propose to me today. I’m gonna propose to Devin,” she revealed during the Tuesday, September 3, episode.

But on the After the Final Rose special, the aspiring physician assistant opened up about how everything changed immediately after getting engaged in Hawai’i.

“As soon as we had left Hawai’i, things were just different,” she told the host. “It kind of just felt like he was pulling away from all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, planning a future, and seeing each other all the time.”

Jenn added that she stopped receiving calls and texts from Devin and grew “confused.” Then, one night, she got a call from her then-fiancé.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” she recalled, adding that Devin said he “regretted” the engagement. “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

After the 15-minute phone call, which happened sometime in August while the season was airing, Jenn claimed Devin had not responded to her attempts to reach out.

“We were full-blown engaged and in love, and now you’re ignoring my texts like I mean nothing to you,” she said.

Jesse then invited the freight company owner to the stage as Jenn accused him of “clubbing” and following new girls on Instagram, including former Bachelor contestant Maria Georgas. Maria had revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast in April that she had rejected the leading role of The Bachelorette before it was offered to Jenn.

“It completely invalidated our entire relationship,” Jenn told her former fiancé.

“I failed you, and there’s nothing that I can say other than that, you know, but everything I felt was real,” he responded.

Devin admitted he had “a lot of doubts” about their relationship when he left the show and that he was “not able to live up” to the things Jenn needed — though he did not specify what her expectations were.

Jesse then asked Jenn if she was ready to see the proposal, to which she replied, “Do I have a choice?”

As the proposal aired, cameras showed a live stream of Jenn on the lower part of the screen, crying beside Devin as she watched herself propose to him. Social media users criticized the show’s producers for making her relive the emotional moment on live television.