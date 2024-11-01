How Long Has Young Thug Served in Jail? Details on His Prison Sentence

After two years, Young Thug (real name: Jeffrey Williams) successfully fought for his prison release. Following a nearly year-long trial, the rapper pleaded guilty to multiple gang, drug and gun-related charges. As part of the agreement, Young Thug must stay away from the Atlanta metro area for the first 10 years of his probation, except for special occasions and family emergencies. A judge imposed a 40-year sentence with the first five years commuted to he time served, according to the Associated Press. The sentence is followed by 15 years of probation. If the rapper completes the probation, another 20 years will be commuted to time served, the AP reported.

“I take responsibility for my crimes, for my charges,” he said in court in October 2024, according to Newsweek. “I want to say sorry to my family, my mom, my mom’s got 11 kids, I can’t say all their names, my managers, my kids. … I’ve learned from my mistakes, you know. I come from nothing, and I’ve made something and I didn’t take full advantage of it. I’m sorry.”

Why Was Young Thug Locked Up?

Young Thug was arrested and subsequently imprisoned because of his connection to the group YSL (Young Slime Life). Members of the group allegedly broke multiple laws, including murder and drug dealing. Thug was accused of leading the gang.

When Did Young Thug Get Arrested?

The rapper was arrested in May 2022. He was denied bond several times amid his imprisonment.

How Long Has Young Thug Been in Jail?

Since May 2022, Young Thug has been behind bars. He was first booked into the Fulton County Jail, then was placed into the Cobb County jail, where he remained throughout his 2023 through 2024 trial, according to multiple outlets.

Is Young Thug Free?

As of October 31, 2024, Young Thug was released from prison after he pleaded guilty to one gang-related charge, three drug charges and two gun charges, and he entered a no-contest plea deal to a separate gang-related charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to multiple outlets.

Additionally, the “Want Me Dead” artist agreed to avoid the Atlanta metro area for the first decade of his probation, with the exception of special occasions and/or family emergencies, per the AP. However, the judge also ordered Young Thug to return to Atlanta several times a year to deliver an anti-gun and anti-gang presentation to schools or similar education institutions.