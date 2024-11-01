Mariah the Scientist: 5 Things to Know About Young Thug’s Girlfriend

Image Credit: WireImage

Young Thug‘s girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, is overjoyed now that the rapper is set to be a free man after more than two years in jail.

In a text message to WSBTV’s Michael Seiden, the 27-year-old expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you God, thank you God. This is more than what we prayed for. We are so grateful, this is the greatest opportunity we’ve ever been presented with and we are so grateful. Thank you Judge Paige Whitaker for giving us the opportunity to move forward with our life! Thank you God. Thank you Brian Steel and Keith Adams and every attorney working on this case, tireless. THANK YOU! I cannot say it enough, I cannot repay you for this. You have changed our lives, Jeffery’s life and mine. Thank you to everyone who has been there for us, every fan, who believed in us and prayed for us.”

Here’s more about her.

She’s a Singer

Mariah is an R&B singer who was discovered by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. She signed with his label, One Umbrella, as well as RCA Records, to release her debut studio album, Master (2019), followed by its sequel, Ry Ry World (2021).

Mariah and Young Thug Started Dating in 2021

Mariah and Young Thug, whose full name is Jeffery Williams, celebrated their third-anniversary last month. The two began dating in 2021, following rumors that started when they appeared as bride and groom in her music video for “Walked In.”

She Studied Biology in School

In an interview on The Baller Alert Show, Mariah, whose full name is Mariah Amani Buckles, was asked about the origin of her stage name and whether she grew up wanting to be a scientist. She responded that she aspired to be a doctor in the medical field and studied Biology in school.

In a previous interview with Glitter published in 2019, Mariah shared that she attended St. John’s University in New York on a biology scholarship.”

She Was Arrested in March 2024

Mariah was arrested in Atlanta on March 28 in connection with an alleged altercation at a local bar. She was booked on battery charges in May but paid her bond and was released the same day.

Internet personality Cleopatra Dues claimed that Mariah assaulted her without any provocation, as detailed in a Fulton County police report obtained by TMZ. According to Dues, while she was at Atlanta’s Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, Mariah allegedly grabbed her and removed her wig without any explanation.

Once Claimed She’d Never Date a Man with Kids

Young Thug is the father of six kids—three sons and three daughters—from four different women. When asked about dating someone with children during an appearance on The Baller Alert Show last year, Mariah revealed that she had “the intention of dating him” when they first met.

“Before him, I always said I would never date a man with kids,” she admitted. “I put a lot of priority on my relationship because that’s important to me. I want to be married. I want a family, so I prioritize that.” She also mentioned that both she and Young Thug have a desire to get married but preferred not to have a “jail wedding.”

Upon Young Thug’s release, the mother of his son Jahmir shared on her Instagram story, which Mariah reposted, praising her for being “the only person that made sure he talked to his kids every day throughout this whole trial.”