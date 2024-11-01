Was Young Thug Released? His Plea Deal & Sentence

Young Thug (real name: Jeffrey Williams) was involved in Georgia’s longest-running trial in history. Initially, prosecutors pushed for the rapper to receive a 45-year sentence, with 25 years behind bars and the other 20 years on probation. However, after making a successful plea deal on October 31, 2024, Young Thug will be released from prison. Learn more about his plea deal, sentencing, probation and the case, below.

Why Was Young Thug Arrested?

Young Thug was arrested on multiple gang-related charges along with Gunna and more than 20 other people associated with the record label YSL in a 56-count indictment. After being booked into Fulton County at the time, Young Thug was later placed behind bars in the Cobb County jail in Georgia.

Following a search through his home, Young Thug was also charged with multiple additional felonies for the possession of illegal substances and firearms. He was denied bond several times since his arrest.

When Did Young Thug Get Locked Up?

The rapper was imprisoned following his May 2022 arrest. His trial officially began in November 2023. Following a brief pause, the trial resumed in January 2024.

In October 2024, Young Thug entered a plea deal to be released from prison.

Was Young Thug Released?

Young Thug was released from prison on October 31, 2024, after he pleaded guilty to one gang-related charge, three drug charges and two gun charges, while also entering a no contest plea deal to a separate gang-related charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to multiple outlets. He also agreed to avoid the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of his probation period, with the exception of special occasions or urgent matters, such as weddings, funerals and/or family emergencies.

Additionally, Young Thug agreed to avoid making any music with gang-related lyrics. Part of the plea deal also requires him to visit the metro Atlanta area four times per year to give a presentation about the dangers of gangs and gun usage at a school or a similar place, such as a Boys and Girls Club.

During his court appearance in October 2024, the “Go Crazy” artist spoke to the judge and apologized for his actions.

“I take responsibility for my crimes, for my charges,” he said, per Newsweek. “I want to say sorry to my family, my mom, my mom’s got 11 kids, I can’t say all their names, my managers, my kids.”