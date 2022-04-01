Gunna: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Making His Debut on ‘SNL’

Gunna will be showcasing his musical talents on ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time. Here’s what to know about the famous rapper.

Gunna will be performing on Saturday Night Live April 2. The 28-year-old rapper will be the musical guest at Studio 8H, while comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael is hosting for the first time. Gunna has really blown up in the rap world these past few years. His SNL debut follows the release of his third studio album, DS4Ever. It became Gunna’s consecutive number one album after debuting atop the Billboard 200. Learn more about Gunna below.

1. His real name is Sergio Kitchens.

Fans may know him as Gunna, but Sergio Kitchens is the name on his birth certificate! He did the name change once he got famous. That’s not usual for celebrities, as fellow rappers like Cardi B, P. Diddy, and Common have done the same.

2. He’s collaborated with Chris Brown.

Gunna and Chris Brown make a great team. The pair first collaborated on the song “Heat” from Chris’s 2019 album Indigo. Chris returned the favor by appearing on the song “Die Alone” from Gunna’s latest album DS4Ever, which came out in January 2022. The album also featured Future, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, and more.

3. His career has taken off.

You’ve probably heard at least one of Gunna’s chart-topping tracks by now. The rapper — who is signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records and to 300 Entertainment — hit the Billboard 200 for the first time with his first arrival of 2018, Drip Season 3, which featured Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, and Metro Boomin and landed a spot on the charts. Within ten months, the rapper returned for an epic collaborative mixtape with Lil Baby with Drip Harder, which skyrocketed to No. 4 on the charts thanks to platinum fan-favorite track, “Drip Too Hard.” He’s released three studio albums: Drip or Down 2, Wunna, and DS4Ever.

4. He reps Atlanta big time.

“We come from our own lingo, our own slang,” Gunna said of the city’s influence on music and more in a June 2019 interview with Complex. “It’s how we talk, having different words and nicknames for certain things in life. These give us a certain flavor and style about the way we express [ourselves]. And a lot of us managed to incorporate this into our music.”

5. He’s been linked to Chloe Bailey.

Gunna and Chloe Bailey, 23, sparked dating speculation in February 2022. They were spotted holding hands while out shopping together at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, California. The stars previously attended an Atlanta Hawks game in late October 2021. They also collaborated on the romantic song “You & Me,” as part of DS4Ever.

Both Gunna and Chloe have shut down the romance rumors before. “Yeah, we’re not dating,” Gunna said at the American Music Awards in November 2021. “That was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe… But she’s my friend.” Chloe said on Instagram Live in January 2022. “He’s, like, such a good friend. And I love that song. And I was so happy to be on the album. So check it out if you have not.”