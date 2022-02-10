Chloe Bailey Holds Hands With Gunna As They Spark Romance Rumors On Night Out — Photos

New couple alert? Singer Chloe Bailey and rapper Gunna fueled dating rumors after they held hands during a late-night shopping date.

Chloe Bailey, 23, and Gunna, 28, may be Hollywood’s hot new couple. The two were photographed holding hands while out shopping together at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday night (Feb. 9.) The Chloe X Halle singing duo member wore a unique ensemble, that consisted of ripped black leggings, a graphic white top, long silver sleeves, and black boots. She rocked black sunglasses and had a colorful piece of jewelry wrapped around her neck. Chloe kept her dark hair done up in a neat bun.

Gunna, meanwhile, dressed a little more casually for the late-night outing. He wore a leather blue jacket, a gray shirt, denim jeans, and blue shoes. The “Drip Too Hard” singer sported white and black sunglasses and held a gray briefcase in one hand. He used his other hand to sweetly grab ahold of Chloe’s. These two sure seem like a couple!

This isn’t the first time Chloe and Gunna have been seen together. The stars attended an Atlanta Hawks game in late October 2021, which kicked off the ongoing rumors that they’re dating. The speculation continued after they collaborated on the romantic song “You & Me,” as part of Gunna’s new album Drip Season 4.

Both Gunna and Chloe have shut down the romance rumors within the past several months. “Yeah, we’re not dating,” Gunna said at the American Music Awards in November 2021. “That was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe… But she’s my friend.” Chloe said on Instagram Live in January, “He’s, like, such a good friend. And I love that song. And I was so happy to be on the album. So check it out if you have not.”