Young Thug’s Children: All About The Rapper’s Kids

Young Thug is known not only for his music and recent release from prison but also for being a father. The 33-year-old has been a dad since age 17. Following his release, the judge ordered the rapper to stay away from the Atlanta metro area, his hometown, except for specific occasions such as weddings, family events, and health-related matters, according to multiple outlets.

To learn more about Young Thug’s family life, keep reading.

Who is Young Thug?

Young Thug, born Jeffrey Lamar Williams, is a rapper who has been in the music industry for years. He has collaborated with major artists such as Camila Cabello, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.

How Many Kids Does Young Thug Have?

Young Thug has six children—three boys and three girls—with different women. While his own fame is public, he keeps his family life private, and his children’s names are not widely known. Unfortunately, the mother of one of his children, Lavekia Jackson, passed away in 2022.

Is Young Thug Married?

Young Thug is not married.

Does Young Thug Have a Girlfriend?

Yes, the father of six is currently in a relationship with singer Mariah the Scientist, whom he has been dating since 2021. Though they are not married, they have portrayed bride and groom in her music video for “Walked In.”

Mariah recently expressed her joy over Young Thug’s release. In a statement shared with WSBTV’s Michael Seiden, she said, “Thank you God, thank you God. This is more than what we prayed for. We are so grateful, this is the greatest opportunity we’ve ever been presented with and we are so grateful. Thank you Judge Paige Whitaker for giving us the opportunity to move forward with our life! Thank you God. Thank you Brian Steel and Keith Adams and every attorney working on this case, tireless. THANK YOU! I cannot say it enough, I cannot repay you for this. You have changed our lives, Jeffery’s life and mine. Thank you to everyone who has been there for us, every fan, who believed in us and prayed for us.”