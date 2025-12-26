How Did Mickey Lee From ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Die? About Her Tragic Cause of Death

Mickey Lee, best known for her appearance in season 27 of Big Brother, died on Christmas Day 2025, according to her family. She was 35. Fans of the CBS reality TV series were shocked by the news and wondered what caused Lee’s death at such a young age.

Lee’s family announced her death in a post shared to her Instagram account on December 26, 2025. It read, in part, “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

Big Brother 27 houseguest Mickey Lee has passed away at the age of 35 after suffering from a series of cardiac arrests, her family announced today on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/MRwZ9fccb7 — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) December 26, 2025

How Old Was Mickey Lee From Big Brother?

As previously noted, Lee was just 35 years old when she died.

How Did Mickey Lee From Big Brother Season 27 Die?

Lee died after suffering a “series of cardiac arrests” from a “sudden health crisis,” according to a GoFundMe account that was set up on December 23, 2025, just two days before she died.

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition,” the page’s description reads. “She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging. This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.”

The fundraiser was created to help pay for “medical expenses not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehabilitation and recovery support, family travel, lodging, and related costs.”

Per another Instagram post by her family, Lee was suffering from complications from the flu.

Mickey Lee captured our hearts this past summer on #BB27, and her kindness, strength, and spirit will never be forgotten. She passed on Christmas Day. Rest in peace. Sending love and prayers to her family, friends, and cast mates. 🤍 #BigBrother #BigBrotherBuzz pic.twitter.com/keHodFNn8K — Big Brother Buzz #BB28 (@BBigBrotherBuzz) December 26, 2025

Did Mickey Lee Have Health Issues Before Her Death?

Apparently, Lee’s death came on suddenly, as the GoFundMe page states. It’s unclear if she was living with any major health issues during her final years, but she experienced multiple “cardiac arrests” shortly before she died in December 2025 as a result of complications from the flu.

Lee spent her last days in the ICU.