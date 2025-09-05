When Is the ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Finale? Date, Time & Viewing Options for the Last Episode

Image Credit: CBS

Big Brother season 27 is approaching its dramatic season 27 finale this month. Premiering on July 10, 2025, this “Summer of Mystery” edition of the long-running CBS reality TV series introduced a “Hotel Mystère” theme in addition to the returning BB Block Buster twist. In a house designed as a suspense-packed hotel, the cast has been through quite a ride so far. So, when will it end?

The show shook things up during week 8 when a new HOH wasn’t revealed. Not only that, but Vince “Vinny” Panaro and Morgan Pope‘s evolving relationship raised a lot of eyebrows in the audience. With just a few more weeks to go, the final few competitors will do whatever they can to clinch that $750,000 prize.

Hollywood Life has all the details on how and when you can watch the season 27 finale of Big Brother below.

Who’s Left on Big Brother 2025?

These are the remaining cast members on Big Brother:

Ashley Hollis

Vince Panaro

Ava Pearl

Katherine Woodman

Keanu Soto

Clifton “Will” Williams

Kelley Jorgensen

Lauren Domingue

Morgan Pope

Rachel Reilly

Who Has Been Eliminated From Season 27 So Far?

These are the cast member who have been eliminated so far from Big Brother 2025:

Mickey Lee

Zoe Frederich

Amy Bingham

Adrian Rocha

Jimmy Heagerty

Zach Cornell

Rylie Jeffries

Kathrine Woodman

Mickey was eliminated in a 6-1 vote during week 8 of the season. She was known for her inconsistent gaming tactics, and the only one who voted for her to stay was Vince.

When Is the Big Brother Season 27 Finale Episode?

The season 27 finale episode of Big Brother airs on September 28, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How Can I Watch Big Brother? Streaming & Cable Options

You can watch all episodes of Big Brother on CBS. For anyone without cable, you can stream the show on Pluto TV for free or Paramount+ with a subscription.