‘Big Brother’ Spoilers Amid Season 27: Did Anyone Win HOH Last Night?

Image Credit: CBS

If you haven’t tuned into week 8 of Big Brother yet, prepare for some spoilers. But let’s be honest – if you’re a real fan, you’ll wait until you can sit down and watch the dramatic episode, which aired on September 4. With less than a month to go until the season 27 finale, Hollywood Life has compiled the details from week 8 of Big Brother, including who got sent home and who is HOH.

Big Brother Spoilers From Week 8: Who Got Sent Home?

Mickey Lee was ultimately sent home, becoming the last houseguest eliminated before the jury phase of the series. Known for her unpredictable techniques, Mickey’s removal came in a 6 to 1 vote. The only vote for her to stay was cast by her ally Vince Panaro.

Mickey’s eviction followed the BB Blockbuster competition, which determines who among the nominees can save themselves in the end. Vince won the week 8 competition, which set up the showdown between Mickey and Ashley Hollis.

Who Is the HOH on Big Brother?

In the house, HoH Keanu Soto shocked everyone by nominating members of his own Judges alliance: Vince, Morgan, and Mickey. This affected some bonds and stirred a new wave of paranoia among the cast. Adding fuel to the fire, Mickey admitted to “throwing” the Forensic Frenzy challenge in a bid to protect Vince — part of their secret pact as fans can recall.

Who Won HOH in Week 9 of Big Brother?

The winner of the HOH competition was not revealed in the latest episode, which frustrated many fans. Viewers expressed their exasperation over the dragged-out episode on social media, with one X user tweeting, “Can we -please- bring back Big Brother that got straight to the competition and live vote and then the H.O.H. competition? They waste so much time every week, but then extend the WEDNESDAY night episode instead of the LIVE EVICTION and HOH night. Make it make sense.”

Who’s Left in Season 27 of Big Brother?

The following are the contestants left in the 2025 season of Big Brother:

Ashley Hollis

Vince Panaro

Ava Pearl

Katherine Woodman

Keanu Soto

Clifton “Will” Williams

Kelley Jorgensen

Lauren Domingue

Morgan Pope

Rachel Reilly

When Is the Big Brother Season 27 Finale?

The season 27 finale of Big Brother airs on Sunday, September 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET.