What Happened to Mickey Lee From ‘Big Brother’ Season 27? Her Final Days

Big Brother season 27 alum Mickey Lee died on Christmas Day 2025 after suffering from a “sudden health crisis,” according to a GoFundMe that was created two days before her death. Lee was 35 when she died.

Lee was an event curator from Jacksonville, Florida, and resided in Atlanta, Georgia, before starring on Big Brother this past year. She got evicted from the house on day 59 and finished season 27 in 10th place.

Big Brother 27 houseguest Mickey Lee has passed away at the age of 35 after suffering from a series of cardiac arrests, her family announced today on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/MRwZ9fccb7 — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) December 26, 2025

Was Mickey Lee Living With Health Issues Before She Died?

It’s unclear if Lee was battling major health issues in her final years, but during her last week alive, she was suddenly hospitalized because she was battling complications from the flu.

On December 24, 2025, Lee’s family posted a note to her Instagram account asking the public for some time to themselves as they dealt with a “critical moment regarding Mickey.”

“We feel the love surrounding us, and we are incredibly thankful,” the statement read, in part. “Right now, our family needs quiet, space, and uninterrupted time to focus on her care and on one another. We respectfully ask that calls, texts, and messages pause for now. Your prayers mean more than words, and we will share updates when we are able. Thank you for honoring our need for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Mickey Lee captured our hearts this past summer on #BB27, and her kindness, strength, and spirit will never be forgotten. She passed on Christmas Day. Rest in peace. Sending love and prayers to her family, friends, and cast mates. 🤍 #BigBrother #BigBrotherBuzz pic.twitter.com/keHodFNn8K — Big Brother Buzz #BB28 (@BBigBrotherBuzz) December 26, 2025

What Happened to Big Brother Season 27 Alum Mickey Lee?

Lee was hospitalized shortly before Christmas 2025, and a GoFundMe page indicated that she had suffered from a “sudden health crisis.”

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition,” the GoFundMe description reads. “She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging. This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.”

How Did Mickey Lee Die?

Lee’s family stated in a December 22, 2025, Instagram post that she was suffering from “cardiac arrests following complications from the flu.”

On December 26, 2025, Lee’s family confirmed her untimely death via her Instagram account.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike,” the Instagram post read. “She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”