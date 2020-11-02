‘House Of The Dragon’: Everything We Know So Far About The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

The ‘Game of Thrones’ universe is expanding. The spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ is in the works, and it’s all about the Targaryens. Here’s the key information we know so far.

If you still have an obsession with Game of Thrones, then House of the Dragon is right up your alley. The Game of Thrones prequel has already received a 10-episode series order from HBO. While GoT focused on many Houses throughout Westeros, House of the Dragon focuses on a single one: the Targaryens.

Adapted from author George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which explains the history of the Targaryen family, House of the Dragon is going to shed light on one of the most powerful families in the history of Westeros. And, yes, there will be dragons. HollywoodLife has rounded up the information we know about House of the Dragon. We’ll continue to update as more information becomes available.

Cast

Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen. Viserys was the fifth Targaryen king to sit on the Iron Throne. He is one of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors. Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, according to HBO. He is also a dragonrider.

Paddy’s previous shows include The Outsider and The Third Day. Other cast announcements have not been revealed just yet but casting is underway.

Storyline

House of the Dragon is all about the story of House Targaryen. The Targaryen family has a rich history, so there’s a lot of ground to cover. Back in 2019, George teased in his official blog: “If you’d like to know a bit more of what the show will be about… well, I can’t actually spill those beans, but you might want to pick up a copy of two anthologies I did with Gardner Dozois, DANGEROUS WOMEN and ROGUES, and then move on to Archmaester Gyldayn’s history, FIRE & BLOOD.”

Fire & Blood encompasses Targaryen history from Aegon the Conqueror to Aegon III. Given that King Viserys Targaryen is going to feature prominently in the 10-episode series, it’s likely the show will take place around the time of his reign, which was from 103 AC to 129 AC.

Time Frame

House of the Dragon will take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. So don’t expect any cameo appearances from the original Game of Thrones cast. We’ll be dealing with all-new characters in the prequel.

Premiere Date

A premiere date has not been confirmed by HBO officially, but HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told our sister site Deadline in Jan. 2020 that his “guess is sometime in 2022.” Casey said this back in Jan. 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most productions around the globe for a period of time. The pandemic could have changed the original timeline, but HBO hasn’t yet given an update on the prequel’s release.

Behind The Scenes

The prequel is in very good hands. George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal will serve as co-creators. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan will be the House of the Dragon showrunners. They’ll also be executive producers alongside George and Vince Gerardis.

Miguel notably directed 6 Game of Thrones episodes, including “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Long Night.” He was part of the executive producing team when the show won the Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2019.