Emilia Clarke Reveals Kit Harington Confided In Her About Jon Snow Spinoff: ‘It’s Happening’

The rumored Game of Thrones spinoff series about Jon Snow is more than just a rumor, according to Emilia Clarke. The 35-year-old actress told BBC News that her former-costar (and on screen lover/relative) Kit Harington confirmed to her that he’s playing Jon Snow again in a new show. “He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening,” Emilia told the publication.

Emilia, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen in all eight seasons of HBO’s blockbuster series, shared a bit more about the upcoming spinoff centered around Jon Snow. “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington,” she shared.

Also in the interview, Emilia — who is set to star in the upcoming Marvel miniseries Secret Invasion — was asked if she’d ever reprise her role as the Mother of Dragons in a future Game of Thrones project. “No, I think I’m done,” she told BBC with a laugh.

News of the Jon Snow spinoff series came from The Hollywood Reporter on June 16. Per the report, HBO is in “early development” on the sequel series with Kit, 35, set to return as his iconic character, for which he received two Emmy Award nominations during Game of Thrones‘ run. Author and GOT creator George R. R. Martin also confirmed the spinoff series in a June 23 blog post. “Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development,” he said, adding that THR‘s story “was largely correct.” George also revealed that the spinoff series’ working title is “SNOW.”

In August, the GOT prequel series, House of the Dragon, will premiere on HBO. The show takes place 200 years before the events of the flagship series and is all about the rise and fall of Daenerys’ ancestors, the Targaryen family. Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys Targaryen, the fifth Targaryen king to sit on the Iron Throne.