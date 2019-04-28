‘Game Of Thrones’ Live Blog: Jon Snow & More Fight For Their Lives In Battle Of Winterfell

Season 8 has been building up to the brutal Battle of Winterfell. Jon Snow, Daenerys, Arya, and more of our favorite characters go up against the Night King in their toughest fight yet.

The Battle of Winterfell has arrived. The April 28 episode of Game of Thrones is the show’s biggest and longest episode to date at 82 minutes. The episode took 55 days to film, so it’s going to be epic in scale. Pretty much every major character will be fighting for their lives against the Night King and his undead army. Jon Snow, Daenerys, Arya, Jaime, Brienne, and more will have a major role in the battle ahead. Not everyone will make it out alive.

The battle of the living versus the dead will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before on television. Who will survive? Who will fall? This episode is going to be game-changing. Keep refreshing this live blog as we update you on the latest about the Battle of Winterfell.

The episode begins with Sam trembling. He’s terrified about what’s ahead, even though he’s armed with dragonglass. Everyone is assembling for the battle. Tyrion is walking around Winterfell getting ready. Theon is taking Bran to the godswood. Arya and Sansa look out at the darkness ahead, awaiting the Night King’s army. They see Rhaegal and Drogon flying overhead. The army of the living is lined up and ready. No one knows what is next. Brienne, Podrick, Jaime, Tormund, The Hound, Gendry, Dolorous, Sam, Jorah, and the rest take their places. Everything is quiet — but only for a moment.

Jon Snow and Daenerys are with the dragons looking out at Winterfell. Suddenly, someone on horseback comes up to Jorah. It’s Melisandre! She’s back, just like she said she would be. She tells Jorah to tell the Dothraki army to lift their swords. She casts a spell and their weapons become flaming weapons. Now that’s how you make an entrance. Davos sees Melisandre and opens the gates for her. She says that there’s no need to execute her because she’ll be dead before dawn. She catches a glimpse of Arya staring down at her. Melisandre is still on Arya’s kill list.

The Dothraki begin to charge ahead to fight. Cannons of fire are catapulted towards the Night King’s army. Suddenly, everything goes silent. The Dothraki weapons are no longer burning. There is nothing but darkness ahead. A few men, including Jorah, come back. “The Night King is coming,” Jon Snow says to Daenerys, who quips, “The dead are already here.”

The Night King’s army comes running and they take everyone by surprise. The rest of the army begins to fight but they barely stand a chance. Brienne is pummeled to the ground by wights. Thankfully, Daenerys and Jon Snow come to help with Rhaegal and Drogon. Jon Snow rides towards the White Walkers, but he can barely see. Jon Snow and Daenerys are burning any wights they can as quickly as they can. Arya sees what’s happening and tells Sansa to go to the crypts. She gives her a dragonglass dagger. Sansa goes down to the crypts. When Tyrion sees her face, he knows things aren’t going well.

Jaime, Brienne, Tormund, Sam, and Podrick continue to fight. Sam nearly dies but is saved by Dolorous, who is then killed by a wight. Brienne and Tormund tell everyone to pull back and Lyanna Mormont opens the gates for them. Greyworm and the other Unsullied continue to fight outside the gates. Jon Snow and Daenerys are still out there, while Theon is with Bran at the godswood. Arya uses her bow and arrow to take out a wight that’s about to catch The Hound.

The Night King’s army is just decimating the army of the living. Greyworm makes the gut-wrenching decision to close the gates. Melisandre is just merely walking around all of the chaos. She walks out in front of everyone and begins chanting a spell. Just in the knick of time, the barrier around Winterfell lights on fire. Melisandre came through!