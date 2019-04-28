‘Game Of Thrones’: [SPOILER] Kills The Night King In Epic Final Moments

The Night King went down in the last moments of the April 28 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ during the Battle of Winterfell. [SPOILER] killed the Night King and saved everyone before it was too late. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Arya Stark was the one to kill the Night King once and for all during the Battle of Winterfell. The Night King and his undead army were taking over Winterfell, killing people left and right. It was nearly too late for the living. The Night King and the White Walkers were making their way through Winterfell to the godswood where Bran was waiting. Theon was by his side defending him from the wights.

The Night King made it to the godswood with his White Walkers. Theon charged towards him ready to die for Bran. Theon died after being stabbed by the Night King, but not before Bran thanked him for being a good man. The Night King continued to walk towards Bran, who didn’t move at all. The Night King and Bran came face-to-face. The Night King was reaching for his sword to kill Bran when someone stopped him.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, Arya Stark lunged for the Night King with Littlefinger’s dagger in her hand. The Night King caught her by the neck before she could stab him. She dropped the dagger, but caught it with her hand and plunged it right in the Night King’s heart. The Night King died at the hands of Arya Stark, the one and only.

The Night King and his undead army crumbled one by one. If not for Arya, all the living would have perished and would have become soldiers for the Night King. Arya Stark saved everyone. It wasn’t Jon Snow or Daenerys. It was Arya Stark. Ned and Catelyn Stark would be so proud of their girl. Arya Stark will forever be the greatest of all time. Cersei is no match for her. The April 28 episode of Game of Thrones was brutal, but now the Night King is gone for good.