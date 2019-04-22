‘Game Of Thrones’: The Season 1 Callback That Could Mean Arya Stark Will Get Pregnant

The Baratheons and Starks may end up uniting their houses after all. The April 21 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ featured an epic season 1 callback that could hint Arya will get pregnant after losing her virginity to Gendry.

Before the Battle of Winterfell, Arya Stark had sex with Gendry for the first time. This hookup happened after seasons of built-up tension between the two characters. Prior to Arya losing her virginity, Gendry explained to her that he is Robert Baratheon’s bastard child. Game of Thrones superfans will remember a conversation between Ned Stark and Robert Baratheon from the first season that could foreshadow Arya getting pregnant with Gendry’s baby.

In the very first episode of the show, Robert and Ned talked about the future while walking through the Winterfell crypts. When Robert named Ned his new Hand of the King, Robert then told Ned: “I have a son. You have a daughter. We’ll join our houses.” While at the time, he meant Joffrey and Sansa, but this could have ultimately meant Gendry and Arya. Joffrey was never a true Baratheon heir since he was actually the son of Cersei and Jaime Lannister. Gendry is the only true surviving heir to House Baratheon, even if he is a bastard. To take it back even further, the Baratheons and Starks were supposed to unite their houses with a marriage between Robert and Lyanna Stark. Lyanna ran off and married Rhaegar Targaryen in secret and had Jon Snow, a.k.a. Aegon Targaryen, as a result. Lyanna and Rhaegar’s decision caused Robert’s Rebellion, which put Robert on the Iron Throne in the end.

Everything on Game of Thrones has a way of coming full circle. Arya and Gendry’s hookup may have lasting ramifications that could link House Stark and House Baratheon like their fathers intended. Once the April 21 episode aired, the theory about a Baratheon/Stark baby started going around. The final season has included another major season 1 callback that has already come full circle. In season 1, Ned told Jon in their last conversation: “You are a Stark. You may not have my name, but you have my blood.” While at the time, Jon thought he was Ned’s bastard child. Ned was telling the truth about Jon being a Stark. When Jon found out the truth about his parents, Ned’s statue in the crypt was in the background.

THEORY: Arya gets pregnant. The baby is the heir as a Baratheon. Arya and Gendry rule until the baby is of age. BAM. #GameOfThrones — Maeghan (@MaeghanCoco) April 22, 2019

The Battle of Winterfell is upon us and many characters will likely perish in this face-off against the Night King’s army. Arya will be fighting in the battle, and if she survives, this will provide more weight to the theory about Arya getting pregnant and uniting the Baratheon and Stark houses once and for all. The final season of Game of Thrones is currently airing Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.