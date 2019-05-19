‘Game Of Thrones’: [SPOILER] Is Killed In Brutal & Heartbreaking Finale Scene

That was gut-wrenching. A major character that has been on the show since day one died a tragic death during the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale. The character was killed by [SPOILER] in one of the show’s most intense scenes ever.

Jon Snow was the one to kill Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones series finale. After realizing that she was never going to stop killing and refused to see the madness she caused, he stabbed her right in the heart. “You’re my queen, now and always,” he said before kissing her and then killing her. He looked her right in the eyes as she took her last breaths, her heartbreak written all over her face over this betrayal. Jon Snow cried over her dead body. Drogon burned the Iron Throne and then flew away with Dany’s body.

In the penultimate episode, Daenerys attacked King’s Landing with Drogon. She was supposed to stop her attack when she heard the bells ringing, but when the moment came to do so, she refused. She burned the city to the ground, killing thousands of innocent people. She destroyed the Red Keep, killing Cersei and Jaime inside. Arya nearly lost her life in the streets trying to avoid Drogon’s fire and crumbling buildings. Jon Snow and Tyrion watched in horror at the madness and terror Daenerys created.

Dany’s entire life has been centered on taking back the Iron Throne. She started out being a pawn in her brother Viserys’s game as he tried to reclaim the Seven Kingdoms. She married Khal Drogo and became a khaleesi. She went on to free the Unsullied in Slaver’s Bay, as well as slaves in Yunkai and Meereen. The Mother of Dragons headed to Westeros at the end of season 6 hoping to take back the Seven Kingdoms. The dynamics of Westeros are different and didn’t receive the same love from the people in the Seven Kingdoms.

She got to sit on the Iron Throne but at great personal cost. By the end, she followed in her father’s footsteps, who was known as the Mad King. As the saying goes, every time a Targaryen was born, the gods flip a coin. The coin didn’t flip in Dany’s favor. She served people with the justice she thought they deserved — until the end.