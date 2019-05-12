‘Game Of Thrones’ Live Blog: Daenerys & Cersei Go To War In King’s Landing

There are only 2 episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ left and the Last War has arrived. Daenerys and Cersei are going head-to-head for the Iron Throne in King’s Landing. Who will come out on top? Who will perish?



The May 12 episode is the penultimate of the entire Game of Thrones series. This is the final episode before the series finale. Daenerys still has her eye on the Iron Throne and she’s going to whatever it takes to get it, no matter the cost. On the other hand, Cersei will do whatever she has to do to keep the Iron Throne. This is a showdown of epic proportions.

Jon Snow and Davos will arrive in King’s Landing to help Daenerys fight Cersei. Will Daenerys keep all of her allies? Tyrion told Varys that Jon Snow is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, and now Varys’s loyalty has shifted. Tyrion’s loyalty may have as well. Meanwhile, The Hound and Arya are heading to King’s Landing as well to take care of “unfinished business.” Cleganebowl might actually happen in the penultimate episode. Arya’s still got to finish her kill list, too. Keep refreshing this recap as we update this post live.

The episode begins with Varys writing a letter to someone about Jon Snow being the true heir to the Iron Throne. He has betrayed Daenerys for what he thinks is best for the realm. Jon Snow arrives in Dragonstone and Varys greets him on his way up to see Daenerys. Varys echos what Cersei said about the Targaryens in season 2. Every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin. Jon Snow asks Varys what he wants out of all this. Varys says he only wants “the right ruler on the Iron Throne.” For Varys, that person is Jon Snow. Again, Jon Snow stresses that he doesn’t want the Iron Throne and remains faithful to Dany.

Tyrion goes to see Daenerys, who is refusing to eat. “There’s something you need to know,” Tyrion tells her. Daenerys replies, “Someone has betrayed me.” She says Jon Snow, while Tyrion says Varys. It all stems back to Jon Snow, though. Jon Snow told Sansa, even though Dany begged him not to tell anyone. Tyrion acknowledges that he made a mistake in telling Varys. Daenerys is well aware that Sansa told Tyrion so that the truth would get out. Varys burns the letter he wrote and prepares for he knows is ahead. He is escorted to his execution. “It was me,” Tyrion tells him. Varys isn’t scared of dying. “I hope I’m wrong,” Varys says, regarding his feelings about Jon Snow vs. Daenerys. Daenerys sentences him to death and has him burned alive. As Varys dies, Jon Snow looks at Daenerys like she just made a very questionable decision.