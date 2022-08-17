Emily Carey: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Young Alicent In ‘HOTD’

HBO’s House of the Dragon will feature an all-star cast playing a slew of new characters who lived two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. The prequel series focuses on King Viserys Targaryen deciding who will be the heir to the Iron Throne. The friendship between his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, and Alicent Hightower, whose father is the king’s top advisor, will be a focal point in the show. British actress Emily Carey, 19, plays the younger version of Alicent. Here is everything you need to know about Emily.

Emily is queer.

Emily identifies as queer and uses she/they pronouns, according to Emily’s Instagram bio. Emma D’Arcy, the actress who plays the adult version of Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon, identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

Emily played a young Wonder Woman in the 2017 film.

Emily played 12-year-old Diana Prince in Patty Jenkins‘ 2017 film Wonder Woman. Of course, we know Gal Gadot played the adult version of the iconic superhero. Emily plays Diana in the flashback scenes to when the character is raised on Themyscira with her fellow Amazons.

Emily had the lead role in Netflix’s ‘Anastasia’ movie.

Emily played the titular character in Netflix’s 2020 movie Anastasia: Once Upon a Time. The film was based on Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who only lived to 17 years old. Amiah Miller, Brandon Routh, and Aliyah Moulden also starred in the movie.

Emily did theatre in the UK.

Emily appeared in two theater productions in England in 2013. Emily played Marta Von Trapp in The Sound of Music at Regents Park Open Air Theaters. Then, she played Young Shrek and Young Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical at Theater Royal Drury Lane.

Emily is signed to a modeling agency.

Emily signed to IMG Models in March 2019. “Excited to share that in addition to my wonderful agents and manager, I am now also signed to @imgmodels for modeling and endorsements,” the actor announced on Instagram. Emily shares some of their modeling shots on their Instagram page.