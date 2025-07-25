‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Cast: Are Adam Sandler’s Wife & Kids in the Movie?

Image Credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Twenty-nine years after Happy Gilmore came out starring the one and only Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore 2 brought back its original cast and a few familiar faces! Led by the comedian, co-writer and co-producer, the sequel was met with positive reviews. Upon hearing that a few famous names would make cameos, fans couldn’t wait to stream the new sports comedy. And since Adam has made a few of his films family affairs, viewers are wondering if his wife and kids make appearances in the project.

Below, see who’s featured in the Happy Gilmore 2 cast and where you can watch the movie.

Where to Watch Happy Gilmore 2

Fans can watch Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix. The film premiered on July 25, 2025, on the streamer.

Are Adam Sandler Wife & Daughters in Happy Gilmore 2?

Yes, Adam’s wife, Jackie Sandler, plays Monica, the dance teacher. The couple’s daughters, Sadie and Sunny, also appear in the film. Sadie plays the role of Charlotte, and Sunny portrays Vienna, Happy Gilmore’s daughter and aspiring dancer.

Happy Gilmore 2 Cast