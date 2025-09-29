Halsey’s Health Journey: All About Her Lupus, T-Cell Disorder & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Halsey has managed several health issues and setbacks over the years, but they haven’t let it affect their career. The “Gasoline” artist, who prefers she/her and they/them pronouns, is an open book about her lupus condition, T-cell disorder, endometriosis and other challenges.

In September 2025, Halsey updated fans via TikTok that she’s undergoing chemotherapy ahead of her Back to Badlands Tour.

“Just coming on here to give you guys another speed round of updates. [I] just did another few sessions of chemo,” the singer said. “[I] had a new port placed. … My birthday’s in a couple of days. I’m so busy, I haven’t even honestly thought about it at all.

Halsey also joked about a comment that their fiancé, Avan Jogia, made about her upcoming tour, which will kick off in October 2025 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

“Really funny story, me and Avan were driving in L.A. the other day and he pointed to Hollywood Forever Cemetery, [and] he looked at me and he went, ‘You’re gonna be in there soon,'” Halsey recalled. After expressing her initial shock at the comment, the “Without Me” hitmaker added, “He was like ‘Oh my God, I mean for your show, for the first show of your tour.’ I was like, ‘Oh OK, that’s way better than what I thought you meant.’ Can’t wait to be in there soon.”

Below, learn all about Halsey’s health setbacks and illnesses, and get an update on how she’s doing today.

What Health Issues Does Halsey Live With?

Halsey has been diagnosed with the following health issues over the years: endometriosis, Lupus SLE, a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, Ehlers–Danlos syndrome, Sjögren syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic condition when cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside of it. This results in painful periods and fertility issues among others.

What Is Lupus SLE?

Systemic lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks tissues and organs in the body. Sometimes, patients with lupus can develop joint and/or muscle pain, rashes, fatigue and several other symptoms.

What Is T-cell Lymphoproliferative Disorder?

According to Healthline, Lymphoproliferative disorders “are a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled production of white blood cells called lymphocytes,” and it can include leukemia and lymphoma.

What Is Ehlers–Danlos Syndrome?

This syndrome is a group of inherited illnesses that typically affect the skin, joints and blood vessels. According to Mayo Clinic, people living with Ehlers–Danlos syndrome have stretchy and fragile skin.

What Is Sjögren Syndrome?

Sjögren syndrome is another autoimmune disease that tends to affect the glands. The illness typically causes dry eyes and dry mouth.

What Is Mast Cell Activation Sydrome (MCAS)?

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, MCAS “is a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe diarrhea.”

What Is Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome?

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is a condition in which the heart beats faster than normal.