Halsey Reveals Secret Health Battle & Announces New Album: ‘I’m Lucky to Be Alive’

Halsey has been battling a secret illness, they revealed in an Instagram post while also announcing her upcoming album. While sharing videos from what appeared to be multiple hospitalizations, the 29-year-old “I’m Not Mad” artist revealed she is “lucky to be alive.”

“Long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive,” Halsey captioned her post, while tagging the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Instagram accounts. “Short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now [sic].”

Multiple celebrities and fellow musicians sent their best wishes to the “Bad at Love” singer. Rita Ora commented under the post, “I hope your ok beautiful lady [sic].” Heidi Klum also showed her support, commenting with a simple red heart emoji.

The single “The End” describes Halsey’s health journey. Throughout the dark track, she sings, “Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.”

The “Without Me” hitmaker — who goes by she/her and they/them pronouns — also reflects on the end of her life in the newly released track.

“When I met you, I said I would never die,” she sings in another verse. “But the joke was always mine ’cause I’m racing against time / And I know it’s not the end of the world, but could you pick me up at 8? / ‘Cause my treatment starts today.”

Halsey has been open about their various ailments in the past. In 2022, she revealed her diagnoses with multiple conditions: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural tachycardia syndrome, in addition to living with endometriosis.

At the time, Halsey addressed fans in an Instagram video who expressed their concern over her physicality.

“I’ve been kind of sick pretty much my whole adult life, but it started getting bad,” they explained in the clip in 2022. “I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things. They could potentially be another form of autoimmune disease. And I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”