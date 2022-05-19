Halsey Claps Back At Comments They ‘Look Sick’ & ‘Unhealthy’ Following Multiple Medical Diagnoses

The 'Nightmare' hitmaker had enough of the critical comments on social media, sharing a TikTok video to defend themself just days after they updated fans on their struggling health.

Halsey
Halsey, 27, clapped back at some cruel comments about their health. The singer, who recently revealed multiple medical diagnoses to their fans, shared a TikTok on May 18 where they addressed critical messages that have been floating around social media. In the footage, Halsey stared off into the distance as some of the comments popped up on the screen. “Halsey you look sick,” one message read, while two more comments said that the Grammy Award nominee is “too thin” and “looks unhealthy.” The fourth critical comment questioned if Halsey is “ok,” and that they should “put some meat on those bones.”

“u look sick” BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!

Halsey played the video to the song “I Already Know” by Walworth & Howell. The mom of one clapped back at the harsh critics in their caption, writing, “‘u look sick BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!” Halsey’s response comes days after they revealed to fans they’ve been diagnosed with four different syndromes, including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, Mast Cell Activation syndrome, and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia, after struggling with Anaphylaxis.

“I’ve been kind of sick pretty much my whole adult life, but it started getting bad,” Halsey told their followers in an Instagram video. “I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things. They could potentially be another form of autoimmune disease. And I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.

Halsey has also previously suffered from bipolar disorder and ADHD. The singer’s been most open about their battle with endometriosis, which affected their fertility and resulted in three miscarriages. Halsey has had to undergo multiple surgeries because of endometriosis, and at one point, the “Without Me” singer didn’t think they could have kids. Luckily, Halsey was able to get pregnant in 2020 with their first child with their boyfriend, filmmaker Alev Aydin. The couple’s son Ender Ridley Aydin was born in July 2021.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey wrote on Instagram after the birth, sharing photos with their son in the hospital bed.

