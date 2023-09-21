Avan Jogia’s Relationship History Was Short and Sweet Before Dating Halsey: See His Ex-Girlfriends

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Avan Jogia quickly became a teen heartthrob after starring in Nickelodeon’s sitcom Victorious, playing the role of Beck. However, only a few have captured his heart over the years. The Canada native prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, though, and only a few celebrities have publicly confirmed that they dated the Twisted actor.

Keep reading to look back at Avan’s short and sweet dating history.

Halsey

Earlier this month, the “Not Mad” artist was spotted kissing and holding hands with the Resident Evil: Welcome to Recoon City actor in Los Angeles. The couple both wore black leather jackets while strolling down the street together smiling, according to photos published by Daily Mail.

Neither Halsey nor Avan has publicly confirmed their new relationship, but their sweet date night seemingly proved that they’re happy together.

Cleopatra Coleman

Before he fell for Halsey, Avan dated The Last Man on Earth star Cleopatra Coleman from 2017 to 2021. The former couple were going strong by 2019, as the Australian actress even got an arm tattoo dedicated to the Tut alum while appearing on the red carpet for his film Zombieland: Double Tap that year. They even dressed up as Angelina Jolie and her ex Billy Bob Thornton at the time.

Fans of the duo started to speculate whether or not they broke up by 2021 upon noticing that they unfollowed each other on social media that year.

Zoey Deutch

For nearly five years, Avan dated actress and Zombieland: Double Tap costar Zoey Deutch from 2012 to 2017. Though they ended up splitting after several years together, multiple outlets reported that they remained friends.

During their relationship, Avan briefly explained why he prefers to keep his love life private.

“I think if you continuously choose to court the public’s attention to your relationship, you run the risk of asking them to pry more out of it, but it would also be a bit strange to totally ignore your significant other’s existence in public as well,” he told Glamoholic in 2014. “So, just trying to find the line that’s most comfortable is important. If you don’t want to be a spectacle, don’t make it a spectacle, and hopefully, mostly, you’ll be left alone.”