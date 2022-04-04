Grammys PDA Alert: Justin & Hailey, Kourtney & Travis, & More Stars Kissing On The Red Carpet

It’s getting hot in here! Nothing like a romantic date night at the Grammys to get stars in the mood! Check out these stunning stars who packed on the PDA for music’s biggest night.

The Grammys may be the biggest night in music, but the stars that showed up on the red carpet proved it was love’s biggest night as well! Here we take a look at all the sweethearts who showed off their best Grammys PDA, sharing smooches, touches, and, well, tongues, as they posed for pics!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber got close and personal as they steamed up the red carpet, sharing a sweet kiss as they looked like the most adorable married couple at the show. Justin was up for the coveted Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Justice, which includes the tracks “Holy,” “Lonely,” “Hold On” and the groovy “Peaches.” The latter, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, was also nominated in Song Of The Year, while “Peaches” was also up for Best R&B Performance and Best Music Video.

In addition, his tracks “Lonely” and “Anyone” also earned some nods: JB and Benny Blanco were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Lonely,” while “Anyone” was recognized in Best Pop Solo Performance.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and PDA? Are we surprised?! The couple popped off on the red carpet swapping tongues — as per usual — as Kourtney stunned in a stunning black jumpsuit and her soon-to-be-hubby matched in a black tuxedo vest and trousers. Kourt was there to support her beau who gave a memorable performance with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz during a highlight of the show. The pair have become known to get cozy at numerous award shows, so how would the Grammys be any different?

Avril Lavgine & Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne is having the best renaissance! The pop punk singer showed up in style on the red carpet and was quick to share an adorable smooch with her beau, musician Mod Sun. In addition to sharing some sweet PDA moments around town, Avril and Mod teamed up for a collaboration called “Flames” last year. A source told PEOPLE that the they got close while working on Avril’s upcoming album in a studio “nearly every day for over two months.” The duo also gushed over each other in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada shortly after the release of the song.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The happiest newlyweds in town! Paris Hilton and hubby Carter Reum, who celebrated their epic wedding last November, looked more stunning than ever on the red carpet as they cuddled close. Carter also gave his wife a sweet kiss on her forehead, showing that she definitely belongs to him!

Finneas & Claudia Sulewski

Sexy, stylish, and so obsessed with each other! Finneas, who was nominated for five different awards at this year’s Grammys, gave his girl Claudia Sulewski a generous kiss on the red carpet as they both stunned in satin suits. Claudia was also showing up to support Finneas, aka Billie Eilish‘s brother, for his epic performance with his sister at the show. The couple has been together for more than three years and still seem to be going strong!

Omer Fedi & Addison Rae

Addison Rae is giving bestie Kourt K a run for her money with her new beau! The TikTok star showed up in support of her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, getting extra close on the red carpet with some tongue kisses and booty grabs! Omer, a 21-year-old making big waves in the music industry, brought along his internet famous girlfriend as he prepared for the awards show. The Los Angeles-based guitarist, producer, and songwriter was up for three nominations, record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year, for his production work involved with Lil Nas X on his album Montero.