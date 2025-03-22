George Foreman’s Wife: About Mary Joan Martelly & His Ex-Wives

Image Credit: FilmMagic

George Foreman found the love of his life in wife Mary Joan Martelly, but it took a few bumps along the road to get to her. The late heavyweight champion — who died at the age of 76 in March 2025 — kept his personal life away from the public eye, including his marriage. Though his past divorces made headlines, Foreman settled down with Martelly when they wed in 1985.

Foreman’s family broke the news of his death in March 2025 in an Instagram post shared to his account. The announcement read, “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.’

Describing the late athlete as a “devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather,” the Foremans added that he “lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose.”

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family,” the announcement read. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Below, learn more about Foreman’s current wife and his ex-wives.

How Many Times Was George Foreman Married?

Foreman was married five times throughout his life.

George Foreman’s Current Wife

In 1985, Foreman married his fifth wife, Mary Joan Martelly. They were married up until his March 2025 death.

Foreman made a rare comment about his wife during a previous interview with CBN.com, noting that he called her Joan rather than Mary.

“Mary is a good wife. We call her Joan,” Foreman said. “But the best thing that happened to me was finding a good wife who understood that children are not just something you can have today and then say, ‘That was something that happened in the past.’ It’s an ever present thing in your life, and it’s wonderful to have a wife to understand that.”

George Foreman’s Ex-Wives

Foreman got married to his first wife, Adrienne Calhoun, in 1971. They divorced by 1974. Next, he wed second wife Cynthia Lewis in 1977, and they split in 1979. Foreman then moved on with his third wife, Sharon Goodson, marrying her in 1981 and divorcing her the following year. In 1982, Foreman wed his fourth wife, Andrea Skeete, and they divorced in 1985.

Does George Foreman Have Kids?

Yes, Foreman was a father to 12 children, 11 of whom are still alive. His sons are George Jr., George III (“Monk”), George IV (“Big Wheel”), George V (“Red”) and George VI (“Little Joey”), and his daughters are Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella and Courtney. Freeda, however, died in 2019 by suicide. She made a name for herself in the boxing world just like her father.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).