Freeda Foreman: 5 Things to Know About George Foreman’s Daughter Who Died At 42

Freeda Foreman, 42, the daughter of George Foreman, was shockingly found dead by a family member in her home in the area of Houston, Texas, in 2019, TMZ reported. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Texas released Freeda’s autopsy report that states she died on March 8 from suicide by “asphyxia by hanging.” She used a ligature made from a “large bedsheet.”

As the child of one of the most famous professional boxers in history, Freeda led an interesting life. Here are five things you should know about her.

Freeda Foreman became a professional boxer for a while

She first started as a middleweight in 2000, and although she won her first five fights, she lost her sixth in 2001. After the loss, she retired to focus on family and other kinds of projects, including boxing promotion. George also didn’t seem to enjoy her being a boxer so he reportedly paid her to quit, according to TMZ.

She has 11 siblings

Freeda, who was born in Texas, where George is originally from, has six sisters, two of whom George adopted, and five brothers. All of his sons are famously named George and Freeda’s middle name is also George.

Freeda dabbled in voice acting

She voiced a role on a 2003 episode of King of the Hill. She also appeared in some documentaries about George and his career.

Family and American criminal justice were important to her

At the time of her passing, Freeda’s Twitter profile read, “Aside from my love of family, being a good mother, wife, and friend, I aspire to make a positive difference in our American Criminal Justice System.” The young talent seemed to be studying criminal justice at Sam Houston State, according to a LinkedIn profile under her name.

She left behind many family members

Freeda is survived by her husband, two daughters, three grandchildren, her parents and siblings.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).