George Foreman’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Made

George Foreman made sure that his career lasted long after he retired from professional boxing. Best known as a two-time world heavyweight champion, Foreman branched out to business ventures — his popular George Foreman Grill. As a result of his success, the late Texas native increased his net worth. Unfortunately, Foreman died in March 2025, his family confirmed in an Instagram statement. His cause of death was not revealed, but the Foremans noted he died “peacefully.”

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones,” Foreman’s family captioned their post. “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Below, learn more about Foreman’s boxing and entrepreneurial career.

How Old Was George Foreman?

Foreman was 76 years old when he died in March 2025.

What Did George Foreman Die of?

Foreman’s family did not provide a cause of death in their announcement.

George Foreman’s Net Worth

The late Olympian had a net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Foreman racked up his wealth throughout the 1970s when he set aside $5 million from his boxing earnings, per the outlet. However, his wealth didn’t reach new heights until the release of the George Foreman Grill in the 1990s.

According to several outlets, Foreman earned millions of dollars per month after releasing the “Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine.”

Was George Foreman Married?

Yes, Foreman was married five times throughout his life. He and his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, married in 1985 and were together until he died. From 1971 to 1974, he was married to his first wife, Adrienne Calhoun; his second wife, Cynthia Lewis from 1977 to 1979; his third wife, Sharon Goodson, from 1981 to 1982; and his fourth wife, Andrea Skeete, from 1982 to 1985.

Did George Foreman Have Kids?

Yes, Foreman was a father of 12 children in total, 11 of whom are alive. His sons are George Jr., George III (“Monk”), George IV (“Big Wheel”), George V (“Red”) and George VI (“Little Joey”).

As for his daughters, Foreman was a father to Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella and Courtney. In 2019, Freeda, who followed in her father’s footsteps by pursuing boxing, died by suicide. She was 42 years old.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).