George Foreman’s Kids: Meet the Late Pro Boxer’s 12 Children

George Foreman was known to the world as a heavyweight champion boxer, an Olympian and the entrepreneur behind the George Foreman Grill, but to his kids, he was known as “dad.” In March 2025, the late retired boxer died at the age of 76. He is survived by 11 of his 12 children. Foreman’s family confirmed the news of his death in an Instagram post.

“Our hearts are broken,” the caption on Foreman’s Instagram account read. “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Below, learn more about Foreman’s children and family.

Who Was George Foreman’s Wife?

In 1985, Foreman married his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, and they stayed together until he died in 2025. Before marrying Martelly, Foreman was married four times. From 1971 to 1974, he was married to Adrienne Calhoun; from 1977 to 1979, he was married to Cynthia Lewis; from 1981 to 1982, Foreman was married to Sharon Goodson; and he was married to his fourth wife, Andrea Skeete, from 1982 to 1985.

How Many Kids Did George Foreman Have?

Foreman was a father of 12 children in total. His daughter Freeda Foreman died in 2019 by suicide.

Who Are George Foreman’s Children?

Foreman named all of his sons with the name George, but they all go by different nicknames — George Jr., George III (“Monk”), George IV (“Big Wheel”), George V (“Red”) and George VI (“Little Joey”).

Previously, Foreman revealed why he decided to name all of his sons George.

“I named all my sons George Edward Foreman so they would always have something in common. I say to them, ‘If one of us goes up, then we all go up together. And if one goes down, we all go down together!'” the former boxer said.

Foreman’s daughters are Natalia, Leola, Freeda, Michi, Georgetta, Isabella and Courtney. Freeda died in 2019 by suicide, and she followed in her father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in boxing before her death.

As for Isabella and Courtney, they were adopted by Foreman.